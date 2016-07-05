Nuvem, Seraulim residents protest outside Collectorate.

Margao: Affected due to the ongoing Western Bypass work, aggrieved residents from Nuvem, Seraulim, Benaulim, Colva and other coastal areas staged a protest outside the South Collectorate complex on Monday.They accused the Government and the PWD of ignoring their suggestions by going ahead with the Western Bypass work. “We had submitted a memorandum on June 19 and had questioned the authorities on the current road work. We had questioned them because they are filling our fields, catchment areas, ponds and water bodies,” Ernest, an activist informed Herald.“The Chief Minister and PWD Minister have overlooked our problems and have gone ahead with the work. We will have a tough time if the work continues in this manner,” he added.“The first showers have caused the River Sal to overflow and this has caused water logging in our fields,” he said.“Several farmers have lost their crops and have incurred a loss of over Rs 20,000 due to water logging of fields, he claimed.“The contractors have also failed to build retaining walls and due to land filling, the mud is entering our fields. We have suggested to the Government to construct a four-lane flyover, and that a 6-lanning is not necessary since there is already a Eastern Bypass,” he added.“The Government has to honour the decisions taken at the gram sabhas,” he demanded. [H]