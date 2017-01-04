Obesity not taken seriously in medical schools, says medico expert

Panjim: Obesity is as much a psychological condition as it is a physical disease, medicos at Healthway Hospital and from Goa Psychology Association (GPA), said on Tuesday. They said that obesity is almost endemic and in Goa it is a major issue with the state leading in female obesity in India. The other states where female obesity is high is Tamil Nadu (second rank) and Sikkim (third).Healthway Group of Hospitals and the GPA came together to host a lecture on obesity by famous doctors, Dr Nikhil Dhurandhar and Dr Emily Dhurandhar. Both the doctors are renowned experts on obesity from Texas Tech University, USA.

Dr Nikhil Dhurandhar has number of celebrity clients in India including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for the hit movie Dhangal. He said that medical schools have unfortunately not taken up obesity studies seriously and obese patients are often taken for a ride in treating their condition. Obesity, he added, “is a disease just like high blood pressure, diabetes, or any other and need to be treated accordingly.”

“Indians with obesity are different from Americans because of their lifestyle, body structure, physiology, etc,” said Dr Dhurandhar. He said that Indians have less muscle mass and more fat mass compared to Americans or residents of the developed countries and therefore are diabetic if obese. He added that obesity treatment is complex and full of challenges to even specialists in the

field. Orthopedic, Dr Mahesh Kuchadkar, who was present at the press briefing said bone problems among female patients is high in Goa due to obesity. Present at the occasion were Dr Mahesh Pai and Dr Rohan Dhurandhar and Amita Quenim, clinical psychologist, GPA. [NT]