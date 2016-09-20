Occupants unhurt as cars crash at Dona Paula.

Panjim:According to Police, the accident occurred at around 4.30 pm on Monday when a speeding car proceeding towards Dona Paula hit a car driven by a lady at a speed of at least 100 kmph.With the impact the car, which was taking a turn between the dividers of the road, was dragged more than 10 metres from the spot. Luckily there were no casualties. Eyewitness Stephen Dias said that the skid marks of the speeding car were quite visible after the accident.

Dias, who is also known for activism in the vicinity, said that the junctions and the divider openings along the route have to be reviewed by PWD, RTO and the Traffic Cell jointly.Herald had recently reported about the road, constructed by the PWD, is dangerous and has turned into a death trap. So far there have been seven accidents reported of which four are major with cars having turned turtle.With inputs from Citizen Journalist Stephen Dias. [H]