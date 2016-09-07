On the road to recovery, NIO circle-jetty road to open soon

Panaji: Dona Paula jetty is one of the main checkmarks in the to-do list for tourists visiting Goa. Though the jetty is in shambles, the jetty-NIO circle road is now close to completion after two years of harrowing blockades and restrictions. Though not complete, two wheelers and four-wheelers can ply the road, without much difficulty as before.

“The Dona Paula-NIO road is expected to be ready after September 15. Once the seaside paving of the footpath is done and cobbles are laid, we will have a formal inauguration of the road, said Sandip Chodnekar, manager for engineering, Goa state infrastructure development corporation Ltd (GSIDC), under the jetty is maintained.

Work on the NIO circle-Dona Paula jetty road had started in February 2014. In March-April, the road was finally laid out. Prior to this, during the season, scores of vehicles including huge buses, were disorderly parked on both sides of all the roads leading to NIO circle.

Tourists who come in buses will still have to park at the road side. “The road is running smoothly but for now we are not permitting buses to go all the way inside. Heavy vehicles will be permitted only after the road is fully ready,” said a traffic policeman near the Dona Paula police station.

This had led to a gradual drop in the number of tourists visiting the place, as many tourists are reluctant to walk that half-a-kilometre to the jetty. This has also affected business at the jetty with the stalls at the promenade hit the worst. On top of that, goods and other cargo for the businesses had to also be hauled on foot each day. “Business was slow for us during the time. Ever since the roads opened up in April, we have had some relief. Now, with the place being readied just in time for the upcoming tourist season, we can only hope for a good business,” said one of the vendors at the jetty.

There is still much work needed, especially at the jetty, to convert this eyesore to a tourist attraction. Now, the slope towards NIO circle has been dug up leaving only one lane for vehicles moving up and down. Also, work is underway for installation of a lamppost at the NIO circle.[TOI]