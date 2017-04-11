One booked for felling trees at Raia

Margao: The RFO of Salcete has booked one Alicia Colaco for allegedly felling trees at Raia.Acting on a complaint, the forest officials had earlier booked unknown persons for felling around 120 trees at Raia without any permission. The officials had sought Form 1 & 14 of the said land and have booked the land owner, who is absconding. According to the RFO, the accused will soon be arrested. RFO Siddesh Gawade informed that around 120 trees were cut without any permission. [H]