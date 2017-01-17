One-time Churchill supporter is GSRP’s Benaulim candidate

Margao: Turning the tide, Goa Su-Raj Party’s (GSRP) Nuvem candidate Francisco Xavier Pacheco has roped in John Fernandes for Benaulim where Churchill Alemao, Caitu D’Silva and Royla Fernandes will be in fray.Speaking to media persons in the presence of GSRP founder members and eight candidates selected by the party to contest, Pacheco said, “John Fernandes will contest on GSRP ticket in Benaulim.”While Alemao is contesting on NCP ticket, D’Silva and Fernandes will file their nominations as Independent and AAP candidates respectively. “In politics, foes can become friends,” reacted Pacheco when pointed out that John Fernandes had contested against him in Benaulim in 2007 polls.

Asked what went wrong since the party which was supposed to field 30 candidates and has now came down to eight, Pacheco and founder member of GSRP Floriano Lobo said that the party discovered that if they field 30 candidates it could play spoilsport and help BJP retain power. “BJP is our enemy,” added Pacheco, who had extended support to the BJP government and was also a minister.Lobo disclosed, “Molani Shaikh is our candidate in Sankhali, Rameshwari Morajkar in Mapusa, Francisco Xavier Pacheco in Nuvem, John Fernandes in Benaulim, Leocardo Monteiro in St Andre, Sharan Meti in Cortalim, Charles D Silva in Quepem, and Domnic Noronha (Velim). If we get more candidates, we will field them in other constituencies.Presently, we are trying for two more seats in North Goa.” Party spokesperson Zarina D’Cunha claimed that the regional party saved Goa from being merged into Maharashtra during the Opinion Poll. “These forces are still relentlessly working in the same way now after decades,” she added. [NT]