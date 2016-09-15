Oppn urged to protest river nationalisation.

Panjim: Appealing to all Opposition political parties to join hands in protesting the nationalisation of rivers in the State, Goa Forward on Wednesday termed the move by the Union Government as the “worst catastrophe faced by Goans”.The party alleged that the move is only to facilitate coal shipping and not transportation of passengers.

“The nationalisation of the six rivers of Goa – Mandovi, Zuari, Mapusa, Chapora, Sal and Cumbharjua – for converting them into highways of shipping is the worst catastrophe facing Goans, which will adversely affect marine ecology, fish output, fishermen and the tourism industry,” Goa Forward president Prabhakar Timble told media persons. He said Goa will lose all its rivers as they would be reduced to waterways.

The party has called all Goans and all political parties to come on one platform to resist the sell out of Goa’s lifeline and oppose backdoor privatisation under PPP of rivers in the name of nationalisation. Timble said this is not a petty issue raised for scoring brownie points. “Hence, Goa Forward appeals to all “Goemkars” to sink political affiliations and join the agitations to force the government to halt nationalisation of rivers,” he added. [H]