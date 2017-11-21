Order in Mickky case reserved

Margao: The Criminal Court has reserved the order in the money laundering case against Mickky Pacheco till November 27.Meanwhile, the order on the application of Pacheco to release his seized articles and the submission of the CBI to close the case has also been reserved and will be pronounced. Goa’s former Tourism Minister was found in alleged involvement in a international money laundering and immigration racket in 2010 following which he stepped down.His bank accounts were frozen and his documents, hard disk, 2 laptops, 3 mobiles, files register, chequebook, statement of accounts and other articles were confiscated by the CBI. [H]