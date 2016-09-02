Over 2,000 held during security drive along SWR

MARGAO: A special security drive conducted during July by the railway protection force (RPF) along the South Western Railway (SWR), saw as many as 2,116 offenders booked under various provisions of the Railways Act and over 6 lakh collected towards fines, SWR sources said.

Various cases, including unauthorized vending in trains and railway premises, travelling on footboards and in women’s compartments and smoking in trains and station premises were registered during the drive.

“In order to curb touting activities, RPF conducted raids on travel agencies. Four cases of unauthorized ticket sales were booked under Section 143 of the Railways Act. In Bengaluru, a travel agent was arrested with tickets and documents, cash, a mobile phone, computer and other equipment. Rohit Thakur was also arrested for touting in the Karnataka capital. In Bellary, an IRCTC agent, M D Yasin, who was involved in booking railway e-tickets by using different identity cards, was arrested. A total of 65 e-tickets worth 1,80,079 and cash of 10,300 were seized during the raid,” an SWR official said.

Seventeen runaway or missing children, including three girls, were also rescued and handed over to their parents and NGOs.