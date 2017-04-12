Panchas, MLA ‘not backing’ Bondvol lake committee

Panjim: Save Bondvol Lake Committee (SBLC) of Calapur-St Cruz said that the movement which is fighting to save a natural water body is not getting support from panchas and the local MLA Tony Fernandes.Addressing the media in Panjim, SBLC member Arthuro D’Souza said, “We have given a call to all villagers of St Cruz not to support these Panch members if they do not support our cause in the coming Panchayat election,” D’Souza said.

He said that a special gram sabha has also been called on Sunday which is Easter. “Where our MLA is, we are not aware. We have attempted to meet him twice at his residence but he was not there, his phones were switched off,” the committee members said.The members said that the battle in the court between the tenants who have illegally encroached the lake area and the custodian Comunidade will also be traced by the villagers simultaneously.The committee has demanded that the illegal barricading by ‘so-called tenants’ should be removed and villagers should be granted unhindered access to lake. [H]