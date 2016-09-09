Panchayats perplexed at direction on illegal houses

Margao: A government notification directing the panchayats to issue token house numbers to illegal structures has left the local bodies in Salcete perplexed on the rationale behind it.

As per the new notification, the panchayat has to maintain a separate register, issue token house numbers and collect house tax.

Reacting to this, several villages have decided to write back to the government for more clarity and have also pointed out that the new notification does not speak about taking action against illegal houses.

They fear that the new notification will only encourage illegalities instead of arming the panchayats with tools to act against illegalities.

Sirlm Dramapur panch Dominic Noronha said that the panchayat has decided to keep it on hold as they need to study it and that notification overwrites the TCP and Panchayati Raj Act

This comes against the backdrop of the government’s bill for regularisation of illegal structures.[H]