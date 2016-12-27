Panjim, Mapusa, Vasco ODPs approved

Panjim: Amidst the ongoing row over the Margao and Ponda Outline Development Plan (ODP), the State government on Monday accorded approval to the ODPs of Panjim, Mapusa and Vasco.

The Town and Country Planning Board, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, had on December 9 granted its nod to the three draft ODPs.“Government today granted approval to all the three ODPs. The notification in this regard will be issued soon,” Chief Town Planner Dr ST Putturaju said.The Panjim ODP has proposed special settlement/residential and commercial zones with 200 percent and 300 percent Floor Area Ratio (FAR) respectively. In order to facilitate this; TCP has introduced an amendment to the Goa Land Development and Building Construction (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.

"Outline Development Plan shall have two additional land use zones i.e. a Special Residential Zone and Special Commercial Zone having FAR of 200 and 300 respectively," the draft regulations, kept open for public suggestions and inputs, stated.The plan has been opposed by the city civic body, NGO Goa Bachao Abhiyan and Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Goa Chapter that has also raised several anomalies in the plan.GBA has also petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking necessary directions to ensure that the ODPs are not notified. The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has also declined to accept the ODP and resolved not to grant any new construction licence under the new plan.The approved Mapusa ODP has included the 5.59 lakh sq mts of the Housing Board colony at Colvale and Central Jail as part of ODP. It has allowed increase in FAR from the existing 80 percent to 100 percent for residential pockets and 200 percent for the commercial sector in the Housing Board.