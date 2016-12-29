Panjim, Mapusa, Vasco ODPs notified

Panjim: Notwithstanding opposition, the State government on Wednesday notified the Outline Development Plans (ODP) for Panjim, Mapusa and Vasco.In a notification issued by the North Goa Planning and Development Authority and the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority, all three ODPs stand notified.The Town and Country Planning Board chaired by Deputy Chief Minister had on December 9 given its approval to the three draft ODPs, which were later approved by the government on December 26.

The Panjim ODP has proposed special settlement/residential and commercial zones with 200 percent and 300 percent Floor Area Ratio (FAR) respectively. In order to facilitate this, TCP has introduced an amendment to the Goa Land Development and Building Construction (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.

The plan has met with opposition from the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP and Goa Bachao Abhiyan that had petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking necessary directions to ensure that the ODPs are not notified.The City Corporation also declined to accept the ODP resolving not to grant any new construction licence under the new plan.The notified Mapusa ODP has included 5.59 lakh sq mtrs of Housing Board colony at Colvale and Central Jail as part of the plan. It has allowed an increase in FAR from the existing 80 percent to 100 percent for residential pockets and 200 percent for commercial sector in the Housing Board. [H]