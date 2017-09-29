Parents create traffic mess outside Margao schools

Colva: On September 26, a car ran over the foot of a student of a prominent school in Margao. The boy had to be helped to walk to school by teachers and parents. This incident occurred right at the entrance of the school.The reason for this mishap was that three-fourths of the left-hand side road is occupied by two-wheelers parked haphazardly. With double parking and, at times, even triple parking, there is hardly any space left for movement of vehicles. The car driver hardly had space to manoeuvre her car and ran over the foot of the student. The irony was that parents who had illegally parked their two-wheelers shouted and abused the woman who was driving the car.While schools commence at around 8am, the traffic jam created 15 minutes before and after school is chaotic. Parents tend to throw all caution and traffic rules to the wind to get their children at the footsteps or the gate of the school. After that, they sit and wait in the car or on the bike to oversee that their children are well inside the precincts of the school premises.

Many parents violate traffic laws and drive in the ‘no entry’ zone to drop their wards at the school. Transporters, too, stop their vehicles almost in the centre of the road thereby blocking it. Traffic police are deputed at the entry points, but not near the school where the actual chaos takes place. Traffic PI Mohan Gaude says that in the Comba area of Margao alone, 9,000 vehicles enter to drop students. Police are posted at main junctions and due to shortage of staff it is not possible to depute staff at the entrance of every school, Gaude said. A parent said the manner in which parents park their vehicles teaches their children to violate rules themselves.A constable on duty said, “We can tell gents not to break traffic laws, but if we even try to tell mothers, they start abusing us and threaten to even file a complaint of abusing and molesting them, so we tend to overlook it”.[TOI]