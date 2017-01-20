Parrikar, Parsekar ‘pressurising’ authority to favour hospital

Panjim: Congress has alleged that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar are pressurising the ‘prescribed authority’ to give a favorable report to issue permission to a hospital for organ transplantation.Speaking to the media, AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar said that the hospital had moved an application seeking permission for organ transplantation and subsequently a committee was appointed to study and submit the report necessary for granting such permission.

He informed that Parrikar and Parsekar have been threatening the committee (Prescribed Authority) members with disciplinary action if the report submission is delayed or given negative.

“We are not against the facility which the hospital is looking for, but the pressure which these people are putting on the doctors and officers who are on the committee is not tolerable,” Chodankar said.

He said the same facility is available at GMC-Bambolim and there is no need of haphazardly issuing the permissions. “Let the panel of doctors properly inspect and give their reports, let the hospital make all necessary arrangements which are laid in the conditions and start operations,” the AICC secretary said.“It is a question of two lives in transplantation of organ, donor as well as receiver. Unnecessarily don’t pressurize the committee members,” he added. [H]