Partagal swami’s successor to be anointed today

Margao: The grand Shishya Sweekar (disciple induction) ceremony of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Mutt, Partagali, Canacona, is under way at the mutt premises. The ‘Partagali Mutt’ is the head office of Goud Saraswat Samaj Dharmapeeth.Uday Bhatt, son of Vedmoorty Laxminarayan Bhatt of Belagavi, Karnataka, has been chosen for induction into the Sanyasi fold by Shree Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji, the 23rd guru of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Mutt tradition. He was a student of engineering before he heeded the religious calling. This effectively means that Bhatt has been officially declared by Sripad Vader Swamiji to be his successor to head the mutt.

As per a press note issued by Shrinivas Dempo, president of Shree Samsthan Samiti and Shishya Sweekar Organizing Committee, the Shishya Sweekar ceremony commenced on Wednesday with various religious rituals.On Thursday, the main muhurat will begin at 9.20am with Pranav Mantropadesh, Ashtakshar Mahamantropradesh followed by the proclamation of Namakaran.The event will conclude with a dharmasabha in which Sripad Vader Swamiji will deliver his discourse. Thousands of devotees and followers of the Mutt from across Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala are attending the event. [TOI]