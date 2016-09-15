 
PASCOAL AGUSTINHO MASCARENHAS.

KARALY-PARODA

Son of late Jose Romaldo Mascarenhas & Late Maria Rita Virgina de Silva;Funeral Cortage will leave from his residence Today, 15th Sept 2016 at 3.30 pm to Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church Paroda for mass followed by burial.

