Paying tribute to TB Cunha on Liberation Day

Fatorda Foundation in association with History Lovers Group held a grand celebration on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day with the event ‘A Tribute to TB Cunha’ at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Guest Speakers who attended the event were chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Margao Damodar Naik; professor at Government College, Quepem Susheela Mendes; superintendent of Archives Varad Sabnis, live sculpture artist Sachin Madage, professor at Government College Quepem Kiran Popkar; and chairman of Students Council Sidhesh Naik.They spoke on the life and history of Tristao Braganza Cunha, and on how he contributed to the freedom struggle of Goa from the Portuguese. They also spoke about his nationalistic vision and how the youth of Goa should think from a nationalistic point of view.

Freedom fighters Dinanath Bandodkar and Ramakant Kesarkar were felicitated on this event for their contributions in Goa Freedom Struggle. Artist Sachin Madage sculpted a live art sculpture bust of freedom fighter Dinanath Bandodkar on the event.A drawing competition with a theme ‘Swach Bharat’ was held at school level for standard 6 and standard 7 students. A patriotic singing competition for groups was also held at school level for standard 8 and standard 9 students.The prizes for drawing competition were won by Shruti Nayak Bhatikar Model High School, Margao; Isha Desai, Mahila Nutan English High School, Margao and Kannavi Mishra from Damodar Vidhyalay English High School, Comba Margao.

The prizes of group patriotic singing competition were won by Gayatri Naik, Priya Angadi, Sanjana Vernekar and Soundarya Raikar from Shishu Vikas High School, Rawanfond, Margao; Diksha Kadam, Upasana Kumbhar, Mithali Naik and Purva Mayekar from Adarsh V V High School, Margao; and Shawn Pacheco, Eric Pereira, Eghan Mascarenhas and Aiden Botelho from Loyola High School, Margao.The guests for the event were Apeksha Nadkarni and Sachin Madage for the drawing competition, Sunil Shetye and Kiran Popkar for the patriotic singing competition. [NT]