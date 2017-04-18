Pereira family had purchased bungalow in Goa a week ago

Panjim: Tragedy has hit the Pereira family that hails from Thane Mumbai and wanted to settle in Goa. The Pereiras, who met with an accident on Monday evening, had purchased a bungalow at Kadamba plateau just a week ago, according to friends of the family.Devidas Panicker, a family friend of the Pereiras said the family had moved to Goa and was residing in his rented apartment and the bungalow was purchased eight days ago. “I am shocked to hear of the accident. They had visited my place on Sunday,” Panicker said.He said that Shanal Pereira, who was driving the car, was working with an oil company in Dubai and had arrived just 15 days ago and was supposed to go back after a month’s holidays. The two families were proceeding towards Panjim from Ponda as per witnesses. Of the Pereira family, Natalin who died is Shanal’s mother. Shanal, his wife Rupa, daughter Savia and son Shannon are very critical.

However, of the other family of three travelling in the car two died – Vrushali Bhoir and her daughter Manashri, while Saurav, her husband is very critical.According to Anant Malik, proprietor of Malik Petroleum Corlim, the car with eight people lost control and dashed two pedestrians first and then rammed into a container proceeding towards Ponda.He said that in the CCTV footage of his petrol pump all this has been clearly recorded. “The entire accident can be seen on footage which I have furnished to North Goa Superintendent of Police”, Malik said.The two pedestrians who are from Corlim also died in an accident. [H]