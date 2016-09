SANTMODI-CHINCHINIM

Daughter of Joao Baotist Leitao & Maria Olimpia e. Cardoso. Sister/sister-in-law of Nasito Leitao (P&O)/Senny Leitao. glady’s/Luis fonseca,Jeshmina/Avelino F’des, Leslia/Ronald Pereira. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence Today 08.09.16 at 3.30 pm to Our Lady of sorrows Chapel,Palmargrande Chinchinim for mass followed by burial at Chinchinim Cemetery.