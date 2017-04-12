Pillion crushed to death at Ponda

Ponda: Shakeela Ahmed, 42, who was riding pillion died in an accident at Konem around 2 pm on Tuesday at Farmagudi near Farmaguid Police outpost when a truck hit the two-wheeler that her husband Ahmed Shaikh, 46, was driving.The victim, who hailed from Ponda died on the spot while her husband has been injured. Following the impact of the collision, Shakeela fell on the thoroughfare and was crushed by a speeding truck. Her husband, who was wearing helmet, sustained injuries on his leg. Shakeela was not wearing a helmet. The couple was on their way to a relative’s house to see a newborn. [H]