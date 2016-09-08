Platography Printmaking workshop concludes.

The seven-day workshop on Platography Printmaking which was conducted by senior printmaker of India and the head of department of Graphic Art at Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharati, Shantiniketan, West Bengal, Ajit Seal, concluded recently. This was the first workshop of the printmaking workshop series that is being organised by Directorate of Art and Culture at the Graphic Studio, Sanskruti Bhavan, Panaji.

Ajit Seal demonstrated the process of advance printmaking medium of platography printmaking to the participants. The workshop was attended by 14 practicing fine artists and six fine arts students from various parts of Goa.

The director of art and culture, Prasad Lolayekar was the chief guest for the concluded function. He said that the directorate has taken this initiative to organise series printmaking workshop that will benefit practicing fine artists and fine arts students to learn various new and advance process of graphics printmaking for which the fully equipped Graphic studio has been set at Sanskruti Bhavan, Panaji.

Ajit appreciated the department and also the participants for their cooperation for having a successful workshop and admired the intention of the department. Ryan Abreu and Riya Gaonkar, the participants of the workshop also expressed their views and experiences during the occasion. [NT]