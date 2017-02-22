PM listens to Ponda boy’s mann ki baat

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to be an unlikely ally for Mangesh Pawar in his quest to become a professional basketball player.A three-time National player, 16-year-old Mangesh had petitioned the Prime Minister that Ponda lacks a quality basketball court and his dream of a career in the sport was dying a natural death. He briefly tried his hand at netball, represented the state at two National netball championships, including one early this year, but it’s basketball that remained close to his heart, even though there seemed no light at the end of the tunnel.“I want a career in basketball but the infrastructure is poor. There is no basketball court in and around Ponda and I am not able to practice. I have not represented Goa at the Nationals for last two years.“When I was in the ninth standard (two years ago) in AJ de Almeida High School, our school court was completely destroyed and in no condition for us to play. We met the principal, wrote letters but nobody was interested,” Mangesh wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister, a copy of which is with TOI.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) immediately took note, wrote a letter to the Department of Grievances, government of Goa, and within a matter of days, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) swung into action.“We forwarded the letter to the school on the same day and we have now got intimation from them saying their basketball court is totally damaged and needs immediate repair. We will do the needful,” director of sports and youth affairs, VM Prabhudesai, told TOI on Tuesday.The DSYA is ready to sanction Rs 80 lakh if the school wants to build an indoor hall. “AJ de Almeida High School is located in the heart of the city. Students from other schools, higher secondary schools, college students, ex-students and students of different clubs play on this ground daily in the morning as well as in the evening for practice. Because of this ground, we have produced many national level basketball players. Previously, many clubs from Ponda have conducted state-level tournaments.

“At present, the basketball court is completely damaged. It needs immediate repair. Kindly sanction us the grant at the earliest,” the school, through its working committee chairman, wrote to the DSYA last week.The news of a new basketball court in Ponda has come as a welcome relief for Mangesh who was fast beginning to lose hope.“I’ve no interest in netball but basketball is my life. I don’t know what would have happened if not for the Mann Ki Baat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mangesh told TOI on Tuesday.Some stories do have a happy ending. [TOI]