PM Modi to lead BJP campaign in Goa

Panjim: Taken aback by the breaking of the alliance by MGP and the other partners (Shiv Sena and BBSM), BJP will go on an aggressive poll campaign in Goa over the next one month. Starting from January 22, Goa will see a series of election rallies, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the campaign even as other star campaigners are being roped in for the last leg of the campaign in the State. In 2012, BJP had won 21 seats with alliance partners winning three and receiving support from two Goa Vikas Party MLAs. However, the situation has currently changed with the alliance partners having pulled the plug.

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar said Modi is expected to address two rallies (probably one in North and one in South), but it will be BJP National President Amit Shah who will kick off the party campaign on January 22.

BJP’s Goa in charge and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will stay put in Goa for at least four days and is expected to address 10 rallies in the State, Sawaikar said.“Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address four to five rallies in his two-day stay besides Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani, former Karnataka CM B S Yedurappa are also expected to hit the campaign trail,” Sawaikar said.The MP said that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Ayush Minister Shripad Naik will also be present throughout the campaign. [H]