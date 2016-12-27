 
Political banners, posters defacing Margao roads

Margao: Banners and posters wishing people on Christmas put up by politicians have defaced roads across the state and areas under the Margao Municipality jurisdiction are no exception.All across Fatorda constituency, one can find banners through which Vijai Sardesai and Damu Naik have greeted their constituents for Christmas. Railings of Arlem circle have also not been spared.Such banners were also put up during Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. A resident of Arlem said, “It is very sad that politicians are exploiting religious festivities. This malpractice is seen mostly during election year.”
However, when contacted Naik said that there is nothing wrong in it adding, “I wanted to greet my constituents and this is the easiest mode.”Trying to come clean, Fatorda MLA Sardesai said that he greets people every year not only when election is round the corner. [NT]

