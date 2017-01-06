Poll duty: Staff strength at South police stations down by two-thirds

Margao: Following this order, several police stations in sensitive areas have been left with no staff to attend to distress calls. Several officials have candidly expressed grave concerns and problems arising due to the reduced police reach.According to the District Electoral Officer Swapnil Naik, the police were deployed complying with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. However, the reality is that the police stations like Margao, Cuncolim, Canacona, which are hotspots during elections, are now vulnerable to problems arising due to lack of staff.

According to sources, the Margao police station, which has over 130 staff, at present, is working with only 5 to 6 officers and a few constables on field. Margao has sensitive areas such as Monte Hill, Kharebandh, Housing Board and others. All police sub inspectors of the Margao police station; have been deployed on election duties. The staff shortage has made Margao vulnerable to crimes such as robberies and other anti-social activities. Similarly, the Cuncolim police station wears a deserted look and now is left with one PSI and an ASI and three constables.The Canacona police station which had staff strength of 45 is now reduced to 20.

When asked on the staff shortage, Superintendent of Police Shekhar Prabhudessai said, "We have serviced the order of the Collector and if the deployment is mandatory means it is mandatory".District Electoral Officer Swapnil Naik said "The deployment has been done in the same constituencies and the election duty is also the security of citizens." He said, "The deployment has been done as per ECI guidelines," he said and added that no complaints of any problems have been received till now.Senior police officials informed that in the last elections, the staff was taken two days prior to the polling day. They also informed that the order of deployment has come without any definite date of release.