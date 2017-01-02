Poll panel to keep tab on ‘gifts’ to lure voters

Panjim: Following demonetisation and with the Model Code of conduct for the Assembly elections to be announced any time, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has directed the department of commercial taxes to monitor the sale of bikes, electronic and household items costing more than Rs 5,000, which may be used to lure voters.The CEO will be setting up a “multi-disciplinary task force” which will be working at the State, district and constituency level comprising officials of I-T, narcotic, Customs, excise, commercial etc to monitor sale of goods and other items.

“In Goa, apart from liquor and cash, there are large transactions of merchandise and hence we will

issue directions to traders to report to the task force if they come across some large orders of any

goods,” a senior official said. Officials said we have instructed commercial taxes to monitor sale of

bikes, TV, mobile phone, fridges and household items costing more than Rs 5000. “Especially listing the sales location wise,” he said.CEO has also directed the police to enumerate those engaged in distribution of milk, newspaper, fish, bread, vegetables and clear instructions on avoiding action as conduit for any cash or kind distribution.

At the same time, the Excise department has been asked to keep watch on bars and liquor stores

selling on chits. “Directions are been given to hold awareness meetings with the bar owners and

liquor sale distributors informing them about the election directions,” official said.The 2017 State

Assembly elections for Goa are likely to be held in mid-February. The code of conduct is expected to come into force next week.As the poll date for Goa is expected to be announced any time soon, the Election Commission has directed the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) to remove all political

advertisements displayed on public spaces, government properties and private lands, once election

dates are announced.

The Election Commission has already issued guidelines to the State CEO on the steps to be initiated once the elections dates are announced.The Commission has directed CEO to remove all the political hoardings, banners, flags and write-ups on government property within 24 hours, on public spaces in 48 hours and in private land within 72 hours from the day of announcement of election date. The ECI has also said that there would be complete ban on use of official vehicle by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with elections (political parties) for campaigning or election related travel.CEO has been directed to set up 24×7 control room along with Complaint Monitoring Centre at district level. For any complaint people can call on 1950 toll free number. [H]