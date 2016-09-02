Pollution Board inspects Reliance tower in Carmona

MARGAO: The inspectors of Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) inspected the controversial camouflaged Reliance Jio mobile tower opposite Carmona panchayat office, on Thursday.

The inspection team was accompanied by the Sarpanch, panchas and large number of villagers who have been opposing the tower atop the building.

The inspection comes ahead of a planned protest in Panjim in front of the GSPCB office.

However, the owner of the building did not attend the inspection even after the sarpanch called him.

It may be recalled that the owner had earlier refused to allow the panchayat members to inspect the site.