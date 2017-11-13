Poriem locals demand action against laterite stone quarry, dairy farm

Valpoi: Poriem gram sabha on Sunday discussed issues relating to illegal laterite stone mines, water shortage, panchayat issuing certificates with spelling mistakes, illegal dairy farming and nursery and lack of development in the village since many years.The meeting witnessed sporadic heated exchanges between the villagers and panchas over these issues. The gram sabha was attended by around 200 villagers.Satish Majik, a resident of Ghol wada in Poriem, complained that though there is a water treatment plant close to his ward at Padoshe, the ward has been facing acute water shortage since past three decades; even tankers do not supply water regularly. “Our main pipeline is too old and has developed many leakages. It was installed in 1972; now it’s a time to replace the pipeline,” said Mahesh Naik, another villager.Villager Pandurang Majik castigated the successive panchayat bodies for the lack of development in the village for many years. “Poriem is one of the backward panchayats in Sattari taluka. And the successive panchayat bodies are responsible for this lack of development,” he said.

When villager Vishnu Sawant questioned whether the panchayat has issued an NOC to a laterite stone mine in the village, Sarpanch Atmaram Shetye said, “We will take the action on them.”Gram sabha member Gurudas Gaonkar complained that the panchayat was issuing residence, birth and death certificates with mistakes due to which the people were facing many difficulties. “If the panchayat continues to issue certificates with mistakes, then, we will file a complaint against the panchayat,” he warned.The gram sabha was informed by the members that a dairy farm and a nursery were being run illegally in the village and that the owners were dumping cow dung and urine in Valvanti River thereby polluting its water. Following this, the meeting directed the panchayat to take action against the dairy farm and nursery. [H]