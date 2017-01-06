Portugal PM will have busy schedule during state visit

Panaji: Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, who will be visiting India on a state visit from January 6 to 12, on an invitation extended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule in Goa.Costa, who will arrive in Goa on January 11, will meet the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, as well as the Governor Mridula Sinha the same morning.Later, the Prime Minister of Portugal and a delegation accompanying him will visit the National Institute of Oceanography and hold a meeting with the board of directors of the NIO.The evening will witness Costa visiting Old Goa as well as Manguesh Temple at Magueshi.

Later in the evening, a special programme will have the Goan civil society honouring Costa at the main hall, in the Adil Shah Palace. The function will see presentation of the English translation of the book ‘Sem Flores Nem Coroas,’ by Orlando Costa, father of the Prime Minister of Portugal. Parsekar and Costa will deliver speeches on the occasion.On January 12, the Prime Minister of Portugal will visit an optical fibre factory in Verna. Later, he will be on a walking visit to Bairro das Fontainhas and Fundação Oriente. The same evening Costa will inaugurate new Centro de Língua Portuguesa/ Portuguese Language Centre, in the city.

Later, in the evening, a walking tour by the Prime Minister of Portugal and delegation to Instituto Menezes Braganza and visit to the Azulejos panels depicting ‘Os Lusíadas’ has been organised.Costa will also visit the Salgaocar College of Law, the same evening.The Prime Minister of Portugal, late evening will meet Bollywood producers, in a city hotel. This will be followed by dinner reception for the Portuguese/ Indo-Portuguese communities and local authorities. Costa is also expected to visit his ancestral house in Margao. [NT]