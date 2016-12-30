Porvorim residents stage morcha demanding token house numbers

Porvorim: Residents of Post and Telegraph Colony, Anganwadi Nagar, Porvorim took out a morcha to the office of Penha de Franca panchayat at Britona on Thursday demanding token house numbers.

Affected residents claiming that in the Porvorim constituency itself village panchayat of Salvador do Mundo has allotted token house numbers to around 1,600 houses while Succorro panchayat has allotted token numbers to 580 alleged bias towards them even though they are residing in Porvorim for around 45 years and are seeking house number for the last 25 years.

They rued that despite having power and water connections their houses have not been allotted house numbers adding they have been used systematically by the politicians as vote bank but given step-motherly treatment as far as their rights are concerned.They also stated that many women from the area are getting Griha Aadhar Scheme benefits under the Bharatiya Janata Party government and as per the recent government law passed in favour of unauthorised structures they should be allotted token house numbers for the existing structures.They also pointed out that other village panchayats have not only issued token numbers but also legalised houses. [NT]