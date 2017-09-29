Prayer above all else this Muharram

Panaji: Muslims are set to observe Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, on October 1. The holy month of Muharram marks the first month in the Islamic calendar. This month is not a period of celebration but a time for intense prayer and commemoration of the sacrifice by martyrs in Islamic history. Ashura is observed to commemorate the brutal assassination of Hazrat Imam Hussain Ali, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, and his supporters at the battle of Karbala. They were massacred while travelling from Madina to Kufa after he refused to swear allegiance to Yazeed, the second Umayyad caliph.

Muslims refrain from any kind of entertainment or celebration during the month. Birthday and anniversary parties are postponed until after Muharram, while weddings are not scheduled during the holy month.”We refrain from eating non-vegetarian food during the first 10 days of Muharram. There is no purchase of new clothes or commodities either,” said Sana Shaikh, a lawyer from Panaji.”We’ll be having fatiha (prayer meets) at the mosques and students from nearby schools will be told about the importance of Muharram. Sherbet will also be made which will be distributed among visitors, irrespective of their religion ,” said president of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaat, Bashir Ahmed. [TOI]