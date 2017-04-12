Prime accused in Rangavi Estate dacoity case arrested

Vasco: Following a tip-off from sources, Vasco police have arrested prime accused in the dacoity case that was reported on December 26 at a rented house of a naval officer. Vasco police had earlier arrested two members of a seven-member gang that had committed the crime.According to Vasco PI Nolasco Raposo, the incident was reported in December wherein Avdesh Sharma, a resident of Rangavi Estate residential area (near Bogmalo), had complained that five persons entered his rented premises and forcibly took away diamond as well as gold ornaments worth Rs 5.74 lakh. Subsequent to the complaint, police started investigation and got a whiff that a local gang from the neighbouring slum of Birla might be involved in the case.

Later, after keeping vigil on suspected persons, the cops managed to arrest two persons on January 31, 2017, while the third person who is believed to be the prime accused was arrested on Monday night. Police are also confident of nabbing four absconding accused persons involved in the case.

“Based on reliable information that the main accused Sikandar Shaikh alias Chicku was seen in the vicinity of a temple at Hutti in Karnataka, a police team headed by PSI proceeded to the Hutti village and with the help of local police conducted raid and nabbed him on Monday evening. He was brought to Vasco police station and on Tuesday the accused person was produced before Vasco JMFC who remanded him in police custody for 14 days. Further investigation is in progress,” Raposo said. [H]