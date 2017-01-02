Priol Independent candidate’s election rally draws large crowd

Ponda: With polls to the state assembly election round the corner, Govind Gaude, Independent candidate in Priol constituency launched his campaign by seeking blessings of Shree Mahalasa at Mardol on Sunday evening. Gaude, who is considered a strong contender, marched along with large number of supporters at Mardol and assured people to keep his words.Gaude claimed that fulfilling the assurances given to people will be his priority adding, “Priol being an agriculture-driven area, promoting agricultural activities, carrying out youth-oriented developmental works, improving quality of education and working for the upbringing of ST community will be our main priority.”

On his winnability, Gaude said that he is sure about winning this time “as I have been successful in reaching out to more people and their confidence in me has grown.”When asked about the incumbent MLA, Gaude said, “People of Priol know for what they had voted for last time and what they got. People are wise enough to choose their leader and I have faith in them.”Gaude also addressed his supporters at the Mardol ground. [NT]