Project to conserve state’s cultural heritage under way

Panaji: The state government, after conducting a workshop with Unesco, is in the process of documenting the cultural heritage of Goa in a bid to conserve them.

Speaking at the 2016 South Asia sub-regional meeting of NGOs on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage for sustainable development, director of art and culture, Prasad Lolayekar said that the government is undertaking the initiative taluka-wise.

“We had one workshop with Unesco six months ago and thereafter started a project to conserve the entire cultural heritage of Goa. We have undertaken audio visual documentation of cultural heritage sites in Sattari and Cancona talukas. Sattari has already been completed and Cancona is on the verge of completion,” Lolayeker said.

The two-day meeting, organized by the International Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage, in the Asia Pacific Region (ICHCAP) – a Unesco centre based in South Korea, Unesco New Delhi, directorate of art and culture, government of Goa and banglanatak.com, saw representatives from these organizations. NGOs from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives introduced the new UN agenda 2030 for sustainable development goals and exchange working practices.

“The UN agenda 2030 was adopted in November, 2015. These is a list of 17 sustainable development goals, replacing the millennium development goals, which were to be adopted by countries by 2015. These include social inclusion, diversity, zero hunger and affordable clean energy among others. The question was how to incorporate culture into these goals. This meeting has helped in pooling ideas from NGOs across South Asia, who are working on ground zero in this field,” Moe Chiba, programme specialist for culture at Unesco, New Delhi, explained.

The Unesco officials, while informing the organizations’ initiatives to conserve cultural heritage in 169 countries at a policy making level, conceded that working in India is a challenge due to the subject being undertaken by both state as well as central government. “India, being a vast and diverse state, is a challenge. We were initially working just with the central government. The Goa government is among the firsts to work with us,” Unesco chief for intangible culture heritage, Susanne Schnuttgen said [TOI]