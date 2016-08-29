Protest against casinos held in city

Panaji: The newly-formed front ‘United for Mother Goa’ Goenchea Lokancho Awaaz, held its token protest against offshore casinos in River Mandovi near Panjim Jetty on Sunday.

The protest led by social activist and front convener Prajal Sakhardande, demanded that the offshore casino vessels be shifted out of River Mandovi as they have polluted the river.

Sakhardande said, “It is shame that government has to depend on casinos for State revenue. The BJP government had promised to shift offshore vessels out of Mandovi River but instead they allowed two more casinos in the river,” he added.

The activist said that the vessels have polluted river this affecting the marine life.

“Not just this, but it has also led to other illegal activities like illegal parking and drinking in public places,” the protesters said.

The protest received a poor response [H]