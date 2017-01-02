Provide platforms to get into boats

But what bugged us all present was, when we were offered a boat ride to culminate our function in the evening and when all were excited to go for a ride, we noticed that all those entering and exiting from the boat had to wet their legs up to the knee to get in the boat for the sea water was dirty and filthy (as seen in the picture) and all this was done on the beach where no jetties or platforms are provided to get inside the boat as can be found elsewhere in Goa or otherwise.

When questioned the owners about this scenario, where all foreign tourists (who were turning back from taking the ride) while our Indian tourist were hapless to take this ride forcefully. The quick reply was several letters were written to the authorities and many complaints made but “all we got was promises but nothing practical except the fees collected promptly.”Is this the way our Tourism Minister promotes our beaches? As a Goan I was ashamed to see this pathetic state of the boat rides offered, for having visited other places in Goa and even in our neighbouring state Malwan and others and foreign countries too, I had to put my head in shame in front of all the locals and foreigners present that day.Wake up Tourism Industry, don’t boast about the number of tourist arrivals but rather clean your industry to bring good name to our golden beaches in Goa. [H]