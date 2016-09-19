Provide stray animal tamper-proof garbage bins.

However, it is observed that stray cattle overturn these garbage-bins as a result of which the garbage is strewn all over the surrounding place. Stray cattle and stray dogs then feast on the strewn garbage.At some places even pigs are seen rummaging through the garbage. This defeats the very purpose of placing the garbage-bins along the roadside in order to collect the garbage.Besides being unhygienic the overturned garbage bins also present a sore sight.

Hence it would be in the fitness of things for the civic bodies to replace all the present garbage bins with bins that are stray animal tamper-proof and which do not open easily even if they are overturned. Such garbage-bins should have a latching system so that they can be latched once the garbage is deposited in them.