Public outcry compels MMC to withdraw its ‘thoughtless’ order

Margao: Putting an end to the unwarranted controversy, chief officer of the Margao municipal council Y B Tavde on Monday said the civic body has withdrawn the order which had enjoined private institutions running crematoriums and cemeteries to make arrangement for burying a dead body from any community.The announcement came after several agitated citizens of Margao gheraoed him and MMC chairperson Dr Babita Prabhudesai cornering them on the controversial order, which had ruffled the feathers of the people.Holding placards and shouting slogans against Tavde and Dr Prabhudesai, they barged into Tavde’s cabin and asked him, “We want to know as to why the MMC issued such an order that is in total violation of law. Did you give it a thought before issuing the order?… Aren’t you educated enough to read what you write?”

Rajeev Gomes, former councillors Ethel Lobo, Savio Coutinho, Piedade Noronha and others were part of the group.They sought the details of the resolution taken by the council which had allowed issuance of the said order.It has come to light that the chairperson had proposed the resolution and vice-chairperson Doris Texeira seconded it.However, there are no details as regards the people who had attended that particular meeting which adopted the resolution.“We have withdrawn the order on Sunday,’’ the chief officer disclosed showing a copy of the new order. On this, the angry crowd cornered him asking as to how an order could be passed on a non-working day (Sunday i.e. October 2).

He apologised to the citizens saying that he had no intention to hurt them, and said the order had been issued based on the MMC resolution.A fresh order withdrawing the controversial order was issued on Monday.Prabhudesai also apologised to the people when they barged into her cabin demanding to know as to why she cleared such an order, which triggered a ruckus at Aquem on Saturday. [NT]