Punyatithi of Yati Subramhanyanand celebrated

Panaji: The 101st Punyatithi of Yati Subramhanyanand Tirth was celebrated on December 25 at Comba, Margao. His Holiness Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of Gokarn Partagali Math was welcomed at the samadhi and Padya Puja offered by Damodar Naik. The programme started by recitation of Vedgosh. Re-print of Trimatopanya written by Yati Subramhanyanand Tirth in the year 1912 was released at the hands of HH Swami maharaj.Ketak Nachinolkar, renowned conservation architect was felicitated for the restoration work at the samadhi while Anil Pai was facilitated for his valuable support to HH Swamimaharaj in printing the book.

In his Ashirvachan, HH Swamimaharaj also appreciated the renovation works and the up-keep and maintenance of the samadhi.The programme ended with the people receiving the blessings from HH Swamimaharaj followed by refreshments.Subsequently, there was bhajan and aarthi to the Vrindhwan of Subramhanyan and Tirth Seva Pratishtan. [NT]