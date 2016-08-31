PWD draughtsman killed in accident.

Ponda: In a hit and run case, a PWD draughtsman who was on a CD Dawn motorcycle died on the spot at Marcaim-Kundaim bypass on Tuesday at 2.30 pm. The victim is identified as one Sayami Vaman Naik (42) from Mahalwada in Marcaim.After inspecting the fatal accident site and tyre marks, Ponda police said that presumably a heavy vehicle knocked down the victim head on and later run over him. Police further said that apparently there was nobody when the accident occurred and taking advantage of the same, the heavy vehicle fled from the scene.The incident took place around 300 metres away from Marcaim Industrial Estate IDC gate. The victim, it is learnt, was draughtsman at PWD office (National Highway) and was proceeding towards Kundaim from Marcaim. Ponda PI Sudesh Naik said the unknown heavy vehicle was proceeding towards Marcaim side. After crushing the victim, the unknown vehicle went off the road and then fled, PI Naik added.[H]