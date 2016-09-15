QMC to take measures to curb stray cattle menace.

Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) has decided to initiate various measures to curb the stray cattle menace in its jurisdiction.Speaking to Herald, Chairperson Filu D’Costa said they have a pound keeper as well as cattle pond at Quepem but it becomes very difficult to impound them due to lack of ramp facility for vehicles.

“First I will construct a ramp to put the stray cattle in the vehicle and later will hold a drive to curb stray cattle menace,” D’Costa said.

Citizens have been complaining of motorists facing problems due to the presence of stray cattle on the road from the SAG complex to Tilamola junction and near the public garden and police station.The stray cattle menace has resurfaced once again on Curchorem roads, which was earlier curbed with the help of Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral by impounding the strays in the vehicles.

Meanwhile, QMC has hiked the fees to display banners and hoardings in the municipal area from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per metre. “Fees have been increased to generate more revenue and the banners or hoardings which are put up without municipal licence number will be removed,” D’Costa said and urged all the stake holders to cooperate with the civic body.[H]