Panaji: To galvanize Congress workers ahead of the February 4 state assembly elections, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa and address a large rally at Mapusa on Monday.

The meeting will be held near the town’s Bodgeshwar Temple, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) vice-president M K Sheikh, told reporters on Friday.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s second public meeting in Goa in the run-up to the assembly polls, the first one being held at Fatorda in December last year. [TOI]