Rainwater from Osia Complex ‘damaging’ paddy crop in Raia.

Margao: Members of the Raia Farmers Club have alleged that their paddy crop being damaged due to draining of rainwater through a single opening in the retaining wall of ‘Osia Complex project of Swapna Developers at Arlem.

The panchas and members of the club have decided to approach High Court to get relief from the erring project.

The affected farmers claim that they sent several letters to the Raia Panchayat requesting it to solve their grievances before issuing the occupancy certificate.

“The ward panch, former sarpanch Isodorio Rodrigues and the present Sarpanch Luis Quadros have connived and ignored our grievance as the sarpanch has submitted an incorrect affidavit to the High Court concealing actual fact,” alleged Panch Xavier Fernandes.

The members of the club claim that the builder was issued construction licence by the panchayat for four buildings, a club house, a swimming pool, a security cabin and compound wall. All the above structures are completed.

However, the builder has submitted completion order only for the four buildings.

“As the compound wall has been provided with a single opening to drain the entire rain water from the plot into the fields, the land survey department has submitted that there is no nullah in the fields from the opening. As per section 102 of The Panchayat Raj Act it is the duty of the panchayat to verify if there is sufficient provision for draining of water before issuing occupancy certificate,” alleged Xavier.

"We will file a petition in the High Court stating our grievance and also against the Sarpanch for filing a false affidavit," said Xavier.