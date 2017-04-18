Raise iron ore mining cap in Goa, state government tells SC

Panaji: The state government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to increase the iron ore capping in the state. The matter has been adjourned till July. The apex court set a 20 million tonne per year (MTPA) cap on iron ore extraction in the state.Speaking to TOI assistant solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni, who represents the state, argued that the state government wants an increase in iron ore capping.Nadkarni also pointed out the expert appraisal committee report, which states that the earlier assessed extraction rate of 20 MTPA should be enhanced to 30 MTPA.The government wanted to increase the mining capping so that state receives higher revenue from mining exports to repay its loans and to carry out more developmental works.Directorate of mines and geology had urged the mining companies to exhaust the 20 million tonne iron ore extraction capping by March 31, 2017, so that state government could approach the apex court to request that the iron ore capping be increased.Recently, mines director Prasanna Acharya informed the mining companies that the Supreme Court of India is considering enhancement of production limit in the state, which is also recommended by the expert appraisal committee appointed by the court.

The mines department has set a target of 8 million tonne production of the 20 million tonne before commencement of monsoon season, and asked the leaseholders’ representatives to furnish details of the quantity that they are able to produce so that the targeted production could be achieved before May end.In April 2014, the Supreme Court, in a judgement, set a 20 million tonne per year cap on iron ore extraction in the state. Earlier, the mines department had distributed the 20 million tonne among 88 mining companies on pro-rata basis. The state government has renewed 88 mining leases of which around 42 mining leases are in operation.The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has sought comments from state and central departments over increase of iron ore capping in the state.MoEFCC has asked around 10 various central and state government department to give their comments on the Supreme Court-appointed six-member expert committee’s report that recommended highest extraction of 37 million tonne MTPA of iron ore in the state. [TOI]