Rajnath in Goa to commission offshore patrol vessel

Vasco: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in the state on Thursday, will commission the Indian Coast Guard’s offshore patrol vessel ‘Sarathi’ at the Goa Shipyard Ltd’s yard on Friday morning.

He will be accompanied by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, officials of the ICG, Indian Navy, GSL and others.

Rajnath Singh is likely to discuss with Parrikar the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the RSS in the state.

He may also meet Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and discuss on developing political strategy for the 2017 assembly elections. The Union minister may also take stock of security arrangements for the BRICS Summit to be held in Goa.

Singh flew into Goa at around 6.15 pm at the Dabolim airport on Thursday amidst tight security.

He was accorded warm welcome by Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar; director-general of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh; Chairman and managing director of GSL Shekhar Mital; deputy inspector-general of Indian Coast Guard, Goa region, Manoj Baadkar; officials of the ICG, Indian Navy, GSL and senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party from the state and others.

He will leave for the national capital on the Friday afternoon. [NT]