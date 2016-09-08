Rajnath Singh to commission Sarathi on Sept 9.

Panjim: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Goa for the Commissioning of Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarathi’, at Mormugao, on September 9.

The Home Minister, who recently visited the violence-marred Jammu and Kashmir to find truce, is also expected to do some fire fighting between the RSS and BJP.

The state unit of RSS and the ruling BJP are at loggerheads over the MoI issue with the RSS even sacking Goa unit chief Subash Velingkar over the issue.

Sources in the BJP, however, said there is no intimation to the State unit on Rajnath’s arrival.

“But our officials have informed depending on his schedule, he may hold brief talks with the RSS and the BJP officials,” sources stated.

BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanawade, however, said that Rajnath is coming for a government function and nothing related to party is slated.

“This is a government function so no party meeting is slated. Also, being a Ganesh Chaturthi season we haven’t slated anything now,” he said.

Asked whether he is scheduled to meet RSS leaders in Goa, he replied in a negative.

According to Coast Guard invitation, Rajnath will arrive for commissioning of ship Sarathi at 10 am on September 9 and depart by afternoon.