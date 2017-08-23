Ravi ‘violates’ code by buying bananas

Valpoi: A Valpoi resident has complained to the Returning officer that Ravi Naik was seen distributing money to a banana vendor when in fact, Ravi was paying money to the vendor for the fruits he had purchased from him.Ravi’s son, Ray Naik, is the Congress candidate from Valpoi for the by-elections to the constituency.On a complaint by one Arvind Pokle, the Returning Officer despatched the Flying Squad which rushed to the spot and detained Ravi’s car.

Later Ravi was taken to the local police station where he was handed over a copy of the written complaint which stated that he had violated the code of conduct.According to Valpoi PI Shivram Vaingankar who detained the vehicle that Ravi and his supporter one Khan, were found campaigning in Valpoi market beyond the deadline. Ravi and Khan were questioned for nearly 2 hours and later allowed to go. [H]