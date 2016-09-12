REIS EUGENIO FERNANDES.

(BUSHAN)

(IHM,PORVORIM)

Born:06/01/1960 Died:11/09/2016

(VELSAO-PALE/BORDA)

Beloved husband of Flaviana (Collectorate of South Goa,Margao),loving father of Raissa (St Mary’s

Ponda),Ruslan,Richmond (Architecture College),son of late Teodomino & late ana Maria, son-in-law of late Salvador & late Rosa Quileria (Curtorim),Brother of Maria/Daniel,Maria E/Timotio,Agnel/Juliet,Flora/John,brother-in-law of Rosy/xavier,Rafael/Placida (GCL),Tereza (PHC)/Bento (GSL),Manuel (PWD)/Teofila & Salita (Mumbai)/John.

Funeral cortage will leave his residence at Borda J X Braganza Residency. Today 12th September 2016 at 2.30 pm for Eucharistic Celebration at Holy Spirit, Margao at 3.00 pm followed by burial.