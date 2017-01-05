Renovated QMC garden in shambles, claims councillor

Curchorem: Councillor Amol Kanekar has alleged that the Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) has failed to maintain its public garden situated in the heart of the town.Speaking to Herald, Kanekar said within three years, the garden which was renovated by spending around Rs 1.5 crore is already in shambles. “At least on five occasions I brought the issue before the council meeting but the authorities ignored the issue. The equipment provided for the children in the garden are not maintained properly and there is no sufficient sand on the floor around the equipment to ensure kids safety.” said Kanekar.Suspecting corruption in the garden renovation, Kanekar further alleged that Chief Officer has spent Rs 5.40 lakh on labourers to carry out pre-monsoon work.

“How council can spend a huge amount on labourers to carry out pre-monsoon work just for few days” Kanekar questioned and informed that he has sought information through Right to Information Act.

Expressing the similar views, president of Quepem Citizens’ Committee Evangelisto D’Costa said “Some of the playthings which were put up in the garden during the renovation are not working due to poor maintenance. Some of the lamps which were installed around the garden and one side of the fountain are not functioning. At some places, rods are broken, which pose danger to kids who come to play in the garden” said D’Costa and urged the authorities to take urgent steps to repair the same.

When contacted Chief Officer Promod Dessai clarified that Quepem garden is one of the best garden after Margao where most play facilities for children and the water fountain are well maintained. “I did not receive any complaints from any councillor nor public about the maintenance and if there is less sand around the equipment that can be provided,” said Dessai.He further stated that Kanekar has a habit of making wild allegations instead of giving suitable suggestions for the development. Dessai said that the amount spent on pre-monsoon work in 12 wards during the one-and-half month was not only on labourers but on other requirements too. [H]